ALOR SETAR, July 26 — Umno is confident that the people of Kedah are ready for a change in state leadership, in pursuit of a more stable future, as they increasingly recognise the need for leaders who can safeguard their welfare and guide the state’s direction.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said after the challenges faced in recent years, it is time for the people of Kedah to once again choose leaders who are capable of doing so.

“I hope change will come. It is not easy to bring about change overnight, but it is not impossible. Insya-Allah, Kedah will return to being under better leadership — one that truly cares for the people,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of the 2025 KEDA Rural Youth and Programme Implementation Planning Committee (4P) Convention here yesterday night.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development, also expressed hope that Kedahans would strive for meaningful and consistent change, noting that the people's role is vital in shaping the future through wise choices. — Bernama