KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Health Ministry (MOH) will fill 4,352 positions in the healthcare sector through a fast-track process to meet the urgent need for medical personnel, said Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the matter was discussed at the Cabinet meeting yesterday, during which he stressed the importance of accelerating the process.

“I have emphasised and instructed the MOH secretary-general and Health director-general to fast-track the recruitment process rather than following the conventional approach,” he told Bernama after officiating the Annual Scientific Meeting and 55th Annual General Meeting of the Malaysian Society of Radiographers here today.

Touching on the registration of healthcare practitioners under the Allied Health Professions Act 2016 (Act 774), Dzulkefly urged all practitioners to complete their official registration and obtain the Annual Practising Certificate (APC) before December 31, 2026.

He said this was vital to establish a recognised, regulated and quality-driven allied health ecosystem.

Meanwhile, MOH Allied Health Sciences Division director L Mageswary said individuals who fail to register or practise without a valid APC could face legal action.

“Anyone employing unregistered individuals to carry out duties as allied health professionals is committing an offence.

“If convicted, the offender may be fined up to RM50,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both. For continuing offences, an additional fine of up to RM1,000 per day may be imposed after conviction.

“For corporate bodies, partnerships or any organisational entities, the fine may reach up to RM100,000, with an additional fine of RM5,000 per day for continuing offences,” she said. — Bernama