KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) yesterday clarified that based on Article 105 of the Federal Constitution and the provisions of subparagraph 1(1) of the First Schedule to the Audit Act 1957 (Act 62), the Auditor General can be appointed from among members of the public service.

In a statement yesterday, the AGC said that referring to Clause (2) of Article 105 of the Federal Constitution, when Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi was appointed as Auditor General with effect from June 13, 2023, she would no longer hold any other appointment in the Federal service.

Therefore, she will no longer be a member of the Administrative and Diplomatic Officers service scheme.

“Although she is no longer a member of the Administrative and Diplomatic Officers service scheme, the Auditor General continues to be a member of the general public service based on Section 3 of Act 62.

“Since her appointment as Auditor General was in order, there is no need for her to be retired in the interest of the country,” the statement said.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil yesterday said Wan Suraya’s appointment as Auditor General was valid and did not conflict with the Federal Constitution. — Bernama