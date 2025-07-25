KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Three more youths have been arrested in connection with the abduction of a man in Bukit Puchong that was caught in a video that went viral this week.

Subang police chief Asst Comm Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the suspects, aged between 18 and 19, were picked up in Hulu Selangor and Puchong on Thursday.

He confirmed that police also recovered the victim's clothing and mobile phone, The Star reported.

All three suspects have been remanded for further investigation.

On Tuesday, police had earlier arrested a 32-year-old man in SS19, Subang Jaya, just hours after the kidnapping occurred.

The victim, who was with the suspect at the time of arrest, was rescued and found with minor injuries.

ACP Wan Azlan said the main suspect has a criminal record and a tattoo linked to an outlawed secret society.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the motive of the abduction is related to debts,” the police official said.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.