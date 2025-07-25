SEPANG, July 25 — A total of 198 foreign nationals were denied entry at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2 for failing to meet immigration requirements, including insufficient funds, lack of accommodation bookings and unclear travel purposes.

Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said those barred entry will be deported under the ‘Not to Land’ (NTL) procedure, with airlines responsible for returning them to their countries of origin.

Of the total, 128 were intercepted at Terminal 1, comprising 123 Bangladeshis, two Pakistanis, two Indonesians, and one Syrian. The remaining 70 at Terminal 2 included 51 Indonesians, 13 Indians, four Pakistanis, and two Vietnamese nationals.

Shuhaily also revealed possible syndicate involvement, following the discovery of photos of AKPS officers on the phones of several detainees, believed to be used to help others evade enforcement.

“These images were likely shared by individuals previously deported. It’s a sign that syndicates are adapting to enforcement actions,” he said.

He warned that operations will continue to ensure Malaysia is not used as a transit hub for illegal entry. — Bernama