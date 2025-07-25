KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Despite haze settling over parts of the Klang Valley this morning, only one location nationwide recorded “unhealthy” air quality as of 9 am today, according to the Department of Environment (DOE).

The station in Johan Setia, Selangor, registered an Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 152, placing it in the “unhealthy” category.

Several other areas in the state reported high “moderate“ readings, approaching the unhealthy threshold. As of 9 am, both Shah Alam and Putrajaya recorded API readings of 95.

Other notable readings in the Klang Valley included Petaling Jaya at 92, while the station in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, registered a reading of 77.

Meanwhile, conditions on the state's west coast showed some improvement, with Klang and Kuala Selangor recording API levels of 79 and 81, respectively.

Further north in Perak, two stations—Tasik Ipoh and Pegoh—also reported borderline unhealthy readings.

Under the DOE’s current system, API readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy), while 300 and above are hazardous.