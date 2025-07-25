KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has taken action against illegally parked vehicles blocking pedestrians during a special operations in Brickfields here.

The enforcement took place along Jalan Sentral 3, focusing on motorcycles and cars parked on pavements and pedestrian walkways, including areas with sheltered pathways.

“Such irresponsible behaviour not only inconveniences road users but also poses safety risks to pedestrians,” DBKL said, highlighting the risks posed especially to senior citizens and persons with disabilities who rely on these walkways.

The operation resulted in 33 compound notices issued for various offences.

Authorities also seized 10 motorcycles and towed four cars to a designated vehicle depot.

DBKL then urged motorists to be more responsible and considerate in parking to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.