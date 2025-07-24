PETALING JAYA, July 24 — The grandfather of the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin told the Sessions Court here yesterday that his son and daughter-in-law would never have neglected or harmed the six-year-old, describing them as devoted parents.

Zahari Mohd Reba, 57, testified during the defence proceedings of Ismanira Abdul Manaf, saying both she and her husband, Zaim Ikhwan, loved their autistic son dearly.

“Zayn was my beloved grandson. If either of his parents were not working, I would make sure they came over to spend time with him.

“He was very close to his parents. I believe my son (Zaim Ikhwan) and daughter-in-law (Ismanira) were not involved in his death,” Zahari said during examination-in-chief by defence lawyer Haresh Mahadevan.

The second defence witness added that he was heartbroken by the loss of his eldest grandchild and deeply loved Zayn.

When questioned by Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin, Zahari confirmed that Zayn, who was autistic, required constant care and shared a close bond with both parents.

He also agreed with the prosecution’s suggestion that Ismanira and Zaim treated Zayn and his younger sibling equally.

On Monday, Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case and ordered Ismanira to enter her defence. Her husband Zaim Ikhwan, 30, was discharged and acquitted of the same charge.

The couple had been accused of neglecting Zayn in a manner likely to cause physical harm between noon on December 5 and 9.55pm on December 6, 2023, in the vicinity of Block R of Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai and a nearby river.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code. If convicted, the offence carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ jail, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both.

The trial continues today. — Bernama