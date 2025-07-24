KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has stated that no application is required for the ‘Sumbangan Asas Rahmah’ (Sara) assistance and emphasised that the circulating message about “Sara for all” assistance is false.

The MOF said the RM100 Sara assistance announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday will be automatically credited to the MyKad of all Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above.

“Be cautious and do not be easily deceived by such false messages on social media. If unsure, don’t click — avoid becoming a victim of scams!” the ministry said on its Instagram page.

The Sara assistance can be spent at selected stores from Aug 31 until Dec 31, 2025.

Users are advised to follow the official MOF channels for more information regarding the assistance. — Bernama