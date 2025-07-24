ISTANBUL, July 24 — Malaysia is targeting the transfer of defence technology from Türkiye in several identified areas by the end of this year, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said technology transfer is crucial for developing the country’s defence industry, led by local companies, particularly in areas such as management systems, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of naval weaponry, and the operation of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

“We have identified Malaysian companies that will meet with companies from Türkiye to work out suitable forms of collaboration and cooperation,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Mohamed Khaled held a meeting with the president of the Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSB), Prof Dr Haluk Gorgun, in conjunction with the ongoing International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025.

The SSB is the agency responsible for managing Türkiye’s defence industry and military technology.

Mohamed Khaled also held a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, to discuss defence cooperation between the two countries, including the sending of Malaysian officers and personnel for training, including pilot training.

“We also discussed defence diplomacy approaches that both countries can leverage to foster understanding with other nations and avoid any conflicts,” he said.

Additionally, Mohamed Khaled held bilateral talks with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Industry, Vugar Mustafayev, during which they discussed challenges faced by Islamic countries in defence and military matters.

He also met Sudan’s Defence Minister, Hassan Daoud Kayan, and expressed Malaysia’s readiness to offer defence and military training to the country.

Mohamed Khaled also took time to visit several booths of defence industry companies showcasing their assets at IDEF 2025, accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar and Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

He also witnessed the exchange of agreement documents by Turkish companies that will participate in the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia (Natsec) 2026 exhibitions in Kuala Lumpur.

In addition, he witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding between Malaysian and Turkish companies in various defence and military-related fields. — Bernama