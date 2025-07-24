SEPANG, July 24 — An enforcement officer was detained at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here this morning on suspicion of misconduct known as ‘Counter Setting’, which is a collaboration between immigration officers and syndicates to allow entry for foreigners without valid documents.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said in a statement today that the enforcement officer was detained at about 9.20 am today by the AKPS Monitoring and Integrity Unit after closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the officer’s suspicious behaviour at the entry checkpoint counter.

According to the statement, the detained officer was found in possession of RM8,391 in cash, three communication devices, and several notes containing passport numbers believed to be related to the activity of arranging the entry and exit of individuals illegally.

“In investigations, we noticed that the notes contained the last four digits of a passport number, which are believed to be related to the activity of arranging illegal entry and exit routes for certain individuals,” the statement said.

AKPS stated that the officer in question was handed over to the AKPS KLIA Integrity Unit for internal investigation before being handed over to the Selangor branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further action.

“AKPS views any breach of integrity seriously, especially involving the security of the country’s entry points, and will take strict action against any officer involved.

“AKPS will continue to commit to strengthening internal monitoring and cooperation between agencies to combat misconduct among officers,” the statement said. — Bernama