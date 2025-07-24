KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 – Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said authorities have yet to obtain concrete evidence to verify recent reports that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho — better known as Jho Low — is residing and working in China under a false identity.

Speaking to reporters today, Saifuddin addressed renewed claims published by international investigative journalists alleging that Low has been using a fake passport and operating freely in China.

“To date, we have not received any solid or verifiable evidence to confirm these reports,” he said “We take all leads seriously, but there is nothing concrete at this point that we can act upon.” Saifuddin added that Malaysia continues to rely on diplomatic channels and cooperation with foreign intelligence and law enforcement to pursue the case, but noted that the process is complex.

“We need more than media reports, we need official confirmation or cooperation from the country where he is allegedly residing,” he said.

Jho Low is the key figure in the massive 1MDB financial scandal and is wanted by multiple jurisdictions, including Malaysia and the United States.

Despite numerous sightings and reports over the years, efforts to arrest and extradite him have so far failed.

Saifuddin said Malaysia remains committed to locating and apprehending him, but reiterated that international legal cooperation is essential.

“We will continue working with our counterparts but for now, there’s no new breakthrough,” he concluded.

Reports emerged recently alleging that Jho Low is living in luxury in China under unofficial protection.

The report was made by investigative journalists Bradley Hope and Tom Wright.