MIRI, July 24 — A hiker survived with head injuries after falling 500 metres down a slope at the Gunung Mulu National Park near here today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, the incident occurred near Camp 5 of the park — a popular rest point for trekkers heading towards the pinnacles.

The Marudi Bomba station received an emergency call from the Marudi Mountain Cave Search and Rescue (Mocsar) team at around 12.45pm and immediately deployed a team to the site.

“The team arrived at the scene within minutes and administered initial treatment to stop the bleeding from the head of the victim, Elisa Paul @ Lisa Paul, 75.

“The rescue team has requested aerial evacuation assistance, as the victim is conscious but sustained serious injuries, including bleeding from the head,” said Bomba.

A helicopter from Layang-Layang Aerospace Miri Sdn Bhd was dispatched to transport the injured hiker to the hospital for further treatment.

The victim was also accompanied by a medical team from the Miri Hospital. — The Borneo Post