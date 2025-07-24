KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Before using your MyKad to buy essential goods using the government’s one-off RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) cash aid, check if your identity card’s microchip is damaged.

If your MyKad’s chip is damaged, you will need to replace the identity card with the National Registration Department (NRD) in order to use the RM100 aid.

Why? That’s because the MyKad’s chip is used for purposes such as to: verify your identity; financial transactions such as using the government’s Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash aid; banking matters; government clinics and school registrations.

Here’s some helpful tips from the NRD:

In a Facebook post, the NRD told Malaysians they could try to find out on their own first if their MyKads are damaged: “No need to rush to NRD’s counter just to check the MyKad.”

Here are signs it’s time to change your MyKad:

When machines / self-service kiosks cannot read or scan your card;

When banks or government agencies’ systems cannot detect your card’s data;

When you have to scan your card repeatedly before it is successful (signs that your MyKad’s chip is starting to have problems);

When your MyKad is physically damaged (e.g. scratched, cracked, bent), it can affect the chip;

When you have been having the MyKad for too long / more than 10 years (risk of chip damage).

How to replace your MyKad if damaged:

Go to an NRD office;

Take the queue number under the category of “Rosak” (spoilt);

Surrender your damaged MyKad and provide your personal details;

Pay the replacement fee of RM10 for the damaged MyKad. (Note: Replacing a damaged MyKad within 12 months from when it was issued to you will be free.)

You can get your replacement MyKad:

In 30 minutes (at NRD state headquarters; NRD branches at UTCs; and selected NRD branches);

Five working days (at other NRD branches in Peninsular Malaysia);

Seven working days (at other NRD branches in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan).

Alternatively, you can apply online through the NRD’s website or by calling in to 03-88808066.

But the NRD also advised Malaysians to take good care of their MyKad to prevent any damage:

Do not bend or fold the MyKad;

Avoid exposing the MyKad to water, high heat, friction;

Avoid putting it in washing machines;

Avoid placing it close to magnets.

Yesterday, the prime minister announced a one-off RM100 cash aid to all Malaysian adults, with the aid to be valid from August 31 to December 31 this year.

Recommended reading: