PUTRAJAYA, 24 July — The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) programme provides cash assistance that can be used via MyKad to buy essential goods at selected stores across Malaysia, the Finance Ministry said today.

Clarifying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement yesterday, the ministry said recipients simply need to present their MyKad to use the one-off RM100 each Malaysian adult will receive from August 31.

The MyKad works as a cashless payment method at over 4,100 participating outlets, including major supermarkets such as Giant, Mydin and HeroMarket, as well as small neighbourhood shops.

“No application is required — just show your MyKad at the counter to use the Sara credit,” the ministry said in a social media update.

The credit covers 14 categories of essential items, amounting to 90,000 products, such as rice, cooking oil, diapers, paracetamol, stationery and bath soap.

Unused credit does not expire immediately and can be used until December 31, offering beneficiaries flexibility in managing their expenses.

The Finance Ministry reiterated that every Malaysian aged 18 and above will receive a one-off aid.

It then said the government will announce further details on SARA’s implementation in the coming weeks.