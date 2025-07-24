KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure that the upcoming “Himpunan Turun Anwar” protest proceeds without any form of intimidation or obstruction.

This reflects his commitment to upholding democratic freedoms in the country.

In a livestream today, the prime minister’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said Anwar had emphasised that public safety remains a priority, while also respecting citizens’ right to assemble peacefully.

“The prime minister has instructed the police to provide the necessary cooperation to facilitate the demonstration led by PAS, as long as it is held peacefully and in accordance with the law.

“As one who upholds the Federal Constitution and the spirit of reform, the prime minister is calling on all involved in the demonstration to do so in a calm, orderly and responsible manner,” Tunku Nashrul said.

“The Madani government’s stance is clear and consistent. We celebrate democracy. The right to speak out — even against the government — is a vital element in a free and just nation.

“The prime minister stresses that the Madani government stands strong not because it shuts down criticism, but because it embraces tolerance with compassion and integrity,” he added.

More than 2,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed for the Himpunan Turun Anwar on July 26, which is expected to draw around 15,000 protestors.