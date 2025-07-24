PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the Sejahtera Madani 2025 initiative aimed at improving the wellbeing of poor and hardcore poor households across Malaysia.

The programme coordinated by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) under the Prime Minister’s Department and targets beneficiaries registered in the national eKasih database.

The ICU said Sejahtera Madani consolidates various forms of government, private sector, and civil society aid into a single, focused approach to poverty reduction.

The initiative is based on a “whole of nation” strategy and introduces four key areas of intervention: income generation, education, housing, and welfare.

Through this programme, the government aims to deliver high-impact and sustainable support to eKasih’s heads of households and their family members.

A total of RM100 million in corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions is expected to be channelled into the People’s Wellbeing Fund under the ICU’s management.

All contributions to the fund will qualify for income tax deductions under Subsection 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967, as approved by the Ministry of Finance.

As of July 15, 306,403 heads of households are registered in eKasih nationwide, comprising 1,017 hardcore poor and 305,386 poor households.

The government aims to reduce the national poverty rate by 33 per cent this year as part of its ongoing commitment to eradicate hardcore poverty.