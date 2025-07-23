PHNOM PENH, July 23 — Six Malaysians were arrested for attempting to smuggle about 62 kilogrammes of dried cannabis from Cambodia to the United Kingdom (UK).

The Phnom Penh Post newspaper on Wednesday reported that the six were detained at the Phnom Penh International Airport on July 16 by anti-narcotics officers from the country’s Anti-Drug Department and with the assistance of customs and airport authorities.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court’s Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said the cannabis was hidden in four suitcases belonging to the suspects, who were planning to fly via Hong Kong to London, reported the paper.

“After reviewing the case file, the prosecutor charged the six suspects with the illegal transportation of drugs, committed at the departure terminal of the airport,” said the spokesperson, added the newspaper report.

They will be charged under Article 40 of the Law on Drug Control, which carries a prison sentence ranging from two to 20 years. — Bernama