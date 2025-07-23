GEORGE TOWN, July 23 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the federal government should come up with long-term solutions to the rising cost of living.

He welcomed the RM100 one-off aid announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today in a post on his Facebook page.

“It is a helpful gesture during tough times, but I believe Malaysians hope for long-term solutions to the rising cost of living,” he wrote.

He said he knows the government faced financial constraints currently.

“However, we need policies that create jobs and support businesses,” he said.

He also urged everyone to give Anwar time and space to manage current economic challenges effectively.

Earlier today, Anwar announced a one-off RM100 cash handout to all Malaysians above the age of 18 in conjunction with National Day celebrations.

The aid will be channelled through MyKad under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah programme.

The aid can be used between August 31 and December 31 to purchase basic goods at more than 4,100 stores including supermarkets and grocery stores.

It is expected to benefit 22 million people.