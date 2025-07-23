KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Police will not close any roads here this Saturday during the #TurunAnwar rally, but will instead manage traffic flow and deploy additional personnel to 15 train stations in the city centre.

Acting Kuala Lumpur Police Chief DCP Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad also urged rally-goers to remain peaceful and warned against any attempts to create chaos.

He also confirmed that police have received advance notice from the rally organiser, PAS Youth, for the demonstration, which is expected to draw between 10,000 and 15,000 participants.

Rally participants are expected to gather at five main locations — Masjid Negara, Pasar Seni, Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad, Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru, and the Sogo shopping mall — before heading to Dataran Merdeka.

To ensure public safety, Mohamed Usuf said police and public transport service providers would increase their presence at the following 15 locations:

LRT stations: KL Sentral, Pasar Seni, Masjid Jamek, Dang Wangi, Plaza Rakyat, Bandaraya, Sultan

MRT stations: Muzium Negara, Merdeka, Bukit

Monorail stations: Imbi, Raja Chulan, Bukit Nanas, Medan Tuanku, Chow Kit

“This measure is being taken to ensure that the smooth operation of public services is not disrupted by the rally and that there is no impact on the country’s economic stability,” he said in a statement today, urging public transport providers to take all necessary safety precautions.

While police anticipate traffic congestion heading into the city centre due to the influx of participants, the official reiterated that no road closures are planned.

“However, PDRM will still carry out monitoring and traffic control to ensure smooth public movement,” he said.

Mohamed Usuf urged the rally organiser and participants to comply with existing laws while exercising their right to peaceful assembly this Saturday.

He advised the organiser and participants to:

Not bring any sharp objects (metal/ wood);

Not bring weapons (such as knife, machete, other dangerous objects);

Not bring or lit fireworks/ firecrackers/ smoke bombs/ flares;

Not write, bring or display placards with 3R (race, religion, royalty) elements;

Not make defamatory speeches/ false allegations;

Not bring children during the rally;

Not riot and go against orders given by the authorities.

“Firm action will be taken against any individuals or groups that spark unrest, riots, or extreme provocation,” he warned, adding that the police are committed to ensuring security in Kuala Lumpur remains under control.

Those with queries can contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station.