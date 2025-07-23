KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The implementation of the new electricity tariff structure will not affect 85 per cent of Malaysians, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Fadillah, who is also minister of energy transition and water transformation, explained that while 15 per cent of users might see adjustments, the majority of Malaysians will remain protected through ongoing government support.

“That 85 per cent includes domestic users who benefit from rebates, as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) eligible for specific assistance,” Fadillah said in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN–Kota Bharu).

“The current focus is on promoting energy efficiency and encouraging users to adopt cleaner, more cost-effective practices.”

Fadillah also explained that as a public-listed company, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has a duty to generate profits for its investors, which include public institutions such as the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB).

A portion of these profits will also be reinvested to upgrade the national electricity grid to accommodate the growing integration of renewable energy sources, he said.