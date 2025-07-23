KLANG, July 23 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued a total of 1,194 summonses to bus drivers and passengers nationwide under the Special Operation on Seat Belt Usage which began on July 1.

JPJ Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said of the total, 1,108 summonses were issued to passengers, followed by 62 to drivers, and 24 cases involved the failure to install seat belts.

He said among the reasons given to avoid being fined were that they were unaware seat belt usage was mandatory and that enforcement had already been gazetted.

“This excuse is unacceptable, as checks revealed that most bus operators and drivers have either made announcements or displayed notices reminding passengers to wear seat belts,” he said at a press conference after visiting the Pioneer Coachbuilder Sdn Bhd bus body manufacturing plant in Telok Gong here today.

Aedy Fadly added that tourists or non-citizens would also not be exempted from action under existing provisions if found not wearing seat belts while on buses.

However, he noted that overall compliance with seat belt usage on express and tour buses has shown improvement, thanks to proactive steps taken by bus operators to remind passengers.

“Overall, we are seeing an increase in compliance, and passengers are beginning to better understand the importance of wearing seat belts,” he said. — Bernama