KOTA KINABALU, July 23 — The Sabah government has lauded Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of measures to ease the cost of living, describing the initiatives as an indication of the nation’s strong economic fundamentals.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state government welcomes the people-centric initiatives, as they are meant to lessen the burden of the people.

“It shows that the prime minister has the people’s interest at heart,” he said in a statement here today.

Hajiji said the RM100 one-off assistance for all Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above, coupled with the expansion of the Rahmah Madani sales programme to every state constituency, was a boon to the people.

He also praised the lowering of the RON95 petrol price to RM1.99 per litre through a targeted subsidy initiative, which is expected to benefit more than 18 million Malaysians and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

“The declaration of the eve of Malaysia Day (September 15) as a public holiday, is a federal government’s recognition of the special day for the whole country,” he said.