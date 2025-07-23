KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The government is set to announce several proactive measures at the Asean Semiconductor Summit (ASEMIS) 2025 tomorrow to ensure the country’s semiconductor industry remains competitive.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will deliver a keynote address at the event, marking one year since the launch of the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS).

Chairing the third National Investment Council (MPN) meeting for 2025 today, he also detailed the results of the NSS after a year of implementation.

“The government continues to focus on strengthening the capabilities of the local semiconductor industry in support of the NSS, with various fiscal assistance programmes having been proposed and approved — reflecting the Madani Government’s commitment to advancing the national semiconductor industry.

“During the meeting, I also emphasised the importance of the government strengthening its capacity to formulate responsive and data-driven policies to ensure that incoming investments yield long-term benefits for the country and its people,” said Anwar, who is also the finance minister.

The NSS, launched on May 28 last year, aims to enhance Malaysia’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain. Among its key objectives is the development of 110 local companies involved in high-value activities. — Bernama