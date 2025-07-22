KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Youth leaders who exceed the age of 30 after the youth age limit takes effect on Jan 1, 2026 may continue to hold their positions until their organisation’s next election at the general meeting, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

However, Hannah said these leaders cannot be renominated, as stipulated under Section 6 of the Youth Societies and Youth Development (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act A1602).

“For youth members, starting from Jan 1, 2026, in line with the amendment to Act 668 through Act A1602, ordinary members who do not hold office in youth organisations and have reached or exceeded the age of 30 will no longer be eligible as ordinary members. They will also lose their right to vote or be elected at annual general meetings.

“However, they can still be involved as advisors, mentors, facilitators, mobilisers, youth workers, or alumni, subject to the organisation’s constitution. In this regard, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has engaged with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to facilitate the transition for youth organisations, office bearers, or members who reach the age of 30 to join other associations registered under ROS,” she said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Dr Kelvin Yii (PH-Bandar Kuching), who asked what would happen if youth leaders exceeded the age of 30 after the law comes into force on Jan 1, 2026.

In response to Yii’s original question, Hannah said KBS has taken several initiatives to ease the transition of the youth age limit from 40 to 30 years old.

She said these include the formation of a Transition Working Committee chaired by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim, the implementation of Bicara Transisi Belia (Youth Transition Dialogues), Governance Workshops, Organisational Management Programmes (PPO), the Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda Programme (Kembara JOM) and the certification of youth work professionalism.

According to her, the Department of Statistics Malaysia data shows there are 9.5 million youths aged 15 to 30, making up 27.9 per cent of the national population, while the number of office bearers in youth organisations this year stands at 99,271, with 53.99 per cent (or 53,606 individuals) under the age of 30.

“The enforcement of the Youth Societies and Youth Development (Amendment) Act 2019 will affect the administration and leadership of 8,272 youth organisations registered with the Registrar of Youth Societies (ROY),” she said.

Yii had asked what steps the ministry has taken to ensure a smooth transition for the enforcement of Act A1602 on Jan 1, 2026, and how many youth organisations have amended their constitutions in preparation. — Bernama