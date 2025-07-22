KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Four locations recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 10am today, according to the Department of Environment’s (DOE) Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) portal.

The affected areas are Seremban, Negeri Sembilan with an API of 155, Nilai (154), Johan Setia in Selangor (151), and Balok Baru in Kuantan, Pahang (140).

Under the DOE classification, API levels between 101 and 200 are considered unhealthy, especially for high-risk groups such as the elderly, children, and individuals with respiratory illnesses.

The API is updated hourly based on data from 68 air quality monitoring stations across the country. Members of the public can access real-time information via the DOE website at https://eqms.doe.gov.my/APIMS/main or through the MyJAS EQMS mobile app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

The Ministry of Health has also issued health guidelines and preventive measures during haze episodes, which are available at www.moh.gov.my. — Bernama