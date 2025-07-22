KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Sessions Court here has ordered a masseuse, charged with uploading a video and picture of a fake marriage certificate involving herself and a royal family member in February, to undergo a one-month psychiatric observation at Hospital Bahagia, Tanjong Rambutan, Perak.

Judge Norma Ismail made the order following a request by deputy public prosecutor Ravendejit Kaur to obtain a psychiatric report on the accused, Persana Avril Sollunda, 43, before the case proceeds to the next stage.

The accused’s counsel Mehgalaa Rajendran did not object to the application.

“The court allows the accused to undergo treatment for one month starting today and obtain a full psychiatric report,” said Norma, who also fixed Aug 19 for mention of the case.

Persana Avril was charged with making and sending a fake video on the TikTok application through the account ‘king.charles.ratu’ showing a fake marriage certificate between a royal and Crown Princess Ratu Shana with the intention of hurting others last Feb 25.

The post was read at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman police headquarters, Menara KPJ here at 10 am last Feb 26.

The charge, framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588] and punishable under Section 233(3) of the same Act, carries a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both, upon conviction. The offender may also be fined RM5,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction. — Bernama