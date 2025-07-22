MIRI, July 22 — A local man has died after he was crushed by a four-wheel-drive vehicle while performing maintenance work at a workshop located behind a petrol station at Piasau here yesterday.

Miri District Police Chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah confirmed the incident in a statement, saying a police report was lodged at the Miri Central Police Station following the fatal accident.

“The case is being investigated as a sudden death report (SDR),” he said, adding that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He urged members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

They may contact the Miri Central Police Station at 085-427 093 or reach out to Investigating Officer Inspector Nixon Malang at 016-886 5949.

Mohd Farhan also advised the public not to speculate on the incident and urged those who have shared graphic images of the deceased on social media to remove them immediately, out of respect for the victim’s family and to preserve their dignity. — The Borneo Post