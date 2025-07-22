JOHOR BARU, July 22 — Shuttle bus services from here to Singapore have returned to normal today after drivers ended their strike following discussions with the respective companies, said Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

He said shuttle bus services at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and several other major bus stops in the city to Singapore are operating as usual today.

“The resumption of the services was due to efforts by the state government and Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) in reaching out to the drivers and their company representatives on the issues that triggered the day-long strike yesterday.

“However, the matter is still unresolved pending ongoing negotiations with the 100-odd bus drivers and their companies,” he said when contacted by the media today.

Mohamad Fazli explained that there were many factors, including salaries, that contributed to the shuttle bus strike yesterday.

“At present, there have been no developments yet as both parties are still at the discussion stage,” he said.

Yesterday, thousands of Malaysian workers commuting to Singapore were affected as more than 100 shuttle bus drivers to the republic went on strike from 5am.

Many Malaysians and other visitors to Singapore were stranded at major bus stops as well as the BSI. Some opted to walk the length of the Causeway to reach the republic.

It is understood that the strike was motivated by bus drivers’ wage cuts and an increase in mandatory trips, which were among their main grouses.