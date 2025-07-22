KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will make his anticipated major announcement tomorrow morning.

“The Prime Minister will make an announcement of appreciation for all Malaysians at 10.30am on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Stay tuned,” he wrote on Facebook.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his anticipated major announcement, which he described as an “extraordinary tribute” to Malaysians, has been delayed.

He said more time is needed to finalise the matter following the recent unity government retreat in Port Dickson.

Anwar said last week the Finance Ministry is currently refining proposals that can be announced immediately to ease the burden on the people and address current issues.

According to the Prime Minister, the government is currently looking for the best approach to balance the rising cost of living with the country’s fiscal capacity, given that existing expenditure on assistance such as the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) and civil servant salary increases has reached billions of ringgit.

On July 14, Anwar hinted at the matter through a post on Facebook with a poster reading “Coming Soon”, along with the message: “An Extraordinary Appreciation for Malaysians. With Malaysiaku.”

The post caught the attention of Malaysians online who generally expressed excitement and anticipation for the announcement which is expected to provide comprehensive benefits to the people.