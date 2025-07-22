SHAH ALAM, July 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he understands the need for judicial independence, alluding to his personal experience in finding justice amid political persecution.

However, he criticised those who are now attempting to champion the judiciary, but were once complicit in political oppression and injustice — without naming any names.

“Sometimes when the judiciary is discussed today, it feels as though some are pretending not to know the history of how certain parties once colluded in oppression and authoritarianism, but now want to speak about freedom.

“Those of us who went through that experience believe and are convinced that one of the most important lessons is that the judiciary must remain independent,” he said while launching political cartoonist Zunar’s biography here.

“There must be no political hands interfering,” he added.

Anwar went on to praise Zunar, highlighting how his work has exposed major scandals such as 1MDB.

Anwar said his admiration for the veteran cartoonist extended beyond personal sentiment, saying that it was not due to any sympathetic portrayal of him, but rather the cartoonist’s brilliance in using minimal language to address national issues.

“I agree with what Zunar once said that drawing cartoons might seem easy, but to draw with understanding and conviction is something very difficult.

“He’s able to digest issues and problems through deep reading and understanding. That’s why I believe his work is not only important for revealing history but also serves as a powerful lesson,” he added.

The prime minister also reiterated the need for genuine separation of powers and institutional integrity, noting that while the judiciary is often seen as a noble institution, it is important to recognise that it has not been immune to corruption and abuse of power.

Anwar said the same standard must apply to the highest offices in government.

“The same goes for the office of the prime minister or the finance minister, they should carry out their duties with integrity. But the reality is that there have been those who have abused their power to accumulate excessive wealth,” he said.