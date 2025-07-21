KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has reappointed Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek as chairman.

In a statement today, Felda said the management and employees of Felda welcome Ahmad Shabery’s reappointment.

“Felda is confident that Ahmad Shabery’s experience, vision and high commitment will continue to drive Felda forward in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI,” it said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shabery expressed his thanks and gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the trust placed in him to continue leading Felda.

Ahmad Shabery was previously the Felda chairman from July 1, 2023, until his contract ended on June 30, 2025. — Bernama