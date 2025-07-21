GEORGE TOWN, July 21 — A total of 822 pigs from two farms in Penang have been culled due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) as of July 17.

According to the local government and town and country planning committee chairman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye, a total 13 samples from farms in North Seberang Perai, four from South Seberang Perai and one from the Southwest district on the island were found to be positive for ASF.

“To date, three farms are confirmed to be positive for ASF, while the rest are still under further investigation,” he said when contacted today.

He said so far the 822 pigs culled have been disposed and the pigs were from two of the three farms that were confirmed to have positive cases.

“The Penang Veterinary Services Department (DVS) is actively conducting investigations and further sampling at the relevant farms,” he said.

He said the number of farms with positive ASF results are expected to increase once the lab results are out.

He said the DVS is also identifying suitable disposal sites to carry out safe disposal of the carcasses in compliance with environmental guidelines.

He stressed that ASF is a zoonotic disease which cannot infect humans so it does not pose a threat to human health and does not affect food safety.

Earlier, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said currently the culled pigs have been buried within the compounds of the respective farms.

“The DVS and district office are looking for other suitable sites in case there is a need,” he said.

He added that all pig farms are being inspected and the DVS is carrying out tests to identify positive cases.