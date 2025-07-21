MELAKA, July 21 — The Melaka Inland Port development in Taboh Naning, Alor Gajah, will provide investors streamlined facilities for the movement of goods via rail, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the 52.89-hectare logistics-focused development is intended to support investors in Melaka and the neighbouring states of Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

“MCORP signed an agreement with DS Rail Mobility Sdn Bhd on June 13, 2025, to develop the project, with a gross development cost of RM230.8 million for Phase 1. This forms part of the larger MCORP Hi-Tech Park development, which covers 2,023 hectares.

“The project planning began in November 2024, and the company is currently preparing the necessary documents for approvals, including planning permission from local authorities and impact assessment studies,” he said at the Melaka legislative assembly sitting in Seri Negeri today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Zulkiflee Mohd Zin (BN-Taboh Naning), who had asked for updates on the inland port project.

Expanding on the matter, Ab Rauf said the project is being developed with a comprehensive environmental, social, and governance approach, encompassing green technology, low-carbon rail connectivity, community empowerment, and transparent governance, aligned with Melaka’s sustainable development agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. He said this reflects a commitment to responsible development that prioritises local community wellbeing and environmental protection.

Ab Rauf also noted that the Works Ministry has approved a RM30 million road upgrade project from the Simpang Ampat toll roundabout to the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) highway under Rolling Plan 3 of the 12th Malaysia Plan to support the inland port development.

The upgrade involves widening the road from a single to a dual carriageway, reinforcing slopes, constructing drainage systems, acquiring land, relocating utilities, and carrying out other related works.

“The project is in the final stages of detailed design, with land acquisition processes under Sections 4 and 8 expected to be submitted to the Melaka Department of the Director General of Lands and Mines in early August 2025.

“The tender advertisement is expected in mid-August 2025, with contractor appointment anticipated by December 2025,” he concluded. — Bernama