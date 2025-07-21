KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Civil servants must remain neutral and not be involved in any actions that could affect the image and trust of the people in the public service, said the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS).

Its president, Datuk Dr Adnan Mat, said civil servants must remain focused on their primary responsibility, which is to deliver the best services to the people without being influenced by any agenda that could affect the integrity and professionalism of the public service.

“Civil servants are the backbone of the stability of the country’s administration and must always demonstrate professionalism, integrity and maintain ethics in delivering services to the community,” he said in a statement today.

He said as the government’s policy implementation machinery, civil servants must fully support the principles of the Rukun Negara, especially Loyalty to the King and Country and the Supremacy of the Constitution, which are the basis for national harmony and unity.

He said that any action that deviates from these principles not only tarnishes the good name of the public service but can also disrupt the continuity of the country’s administrative system.

“CUEPACS calls on all civil servants to remain focused on the trust they have been given and not be influenced by any form of provocation or activity that could affect the image of the public service in the eyes of the people,” he said.

Yesterday, the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, reminded civil servants not to participate in the rally scheduled to be held in the capital this Saturday.

He said it was inappropriate for civil servants to participate in the rally because the action was not in accordance with the principle of Loyalty to the King and Country contained in the Rukun Negara. — Bernama