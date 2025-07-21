KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Police arrested 38 individuals, including private college students and foreigners, at a private party at a luxury residence in Subang Jaya at just after midnight.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said 6.5 grams (g) of cannabis and 1.7 g of ketamine were also seized during the operation at 12.30 am.

"Those arrested were from 18 to 27, including 13 foreigners while four, aged 21 to 25, are suspected of being involved in drug trafficking,” he said in a statement here today, adding that 12 suspects, nine locals and three foreigners, tested positive for drugs.

The 12 were detained for further investigation while the rest were released, he added. — Bernama