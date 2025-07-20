KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Rawang assemblyman Chua Wei Kiat has today urged Putrajaya to offer a RM10 million reward for credible information leading to the return of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.

He said Low’s return is important so that he can be tried and punished accordingly in court like former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“If this RM10 million reward can lead to the return of a central figure who has long vanished from public view, it would be a worthy investment in justice.

“It would also send a clear message to the world that Malaysia does not compromise when it comes to combating large-scale corruption,” he said in a statement here.

Chua said the amount of the proposed reward is only a fraction of the over RM29 billion in 1MDB assets already recovered by Malaysian authorities.

He pointed out that similar reward mechanisms are used by nations like the United States, India and China to apprehend terrorists, or criminals involved in cross-border financial crimes such as money laundering and corruption.

“We must not forget that Jho Low is not just a suspect – he is the symbol of a compromised system, manipulated institutions, and stolen national wealth.

“How can justice truly be served if the man holding the key to the entire scandal remains at large, living a life of luxury abroad?” the Selayang PKR chief asked.

Chua added that Jho Low’s return is critical to ensuring the 1MDB investigations and prosecutions can proceed without disruption.

“This will help prevent incidents like DNAA (discharge not amounting to acquittal) from recurring due to the absence of key witnesses and insufficient evidence,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that Low, has supposedly been located in a luxury neighbourhood in Shanghai, China, where he is said to be living under a false identity and working with entities linked to the Chinese government.

Low is allegedly now residing in Green Hills, an exclusive enclave in Shanghai — by taking a Greek alias of Constantinos Achilles Veis using a fake Australian passport.