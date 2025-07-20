KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is considering making dashboard cameras (dashcams) compulsory in all public transport vehicles.

JPJ assistant director (operations) Mohd Alifarihan Abdullah said current regulations only require these vehicles to be equipped with a GPS system.

“The licences and conditions for public vehicles are only GPS and is why having dashcams compulsory is a good idea but for now it’s only mandatory to have a GPS,” he said a forum titled “Public Roads Don’t Belong to Bicycle Gangs” held in Pantai Dalam today.

The proposal comes after a viral video showed an MRT feeder bus driving too close to a group of cyclists riding abreast on a narrow road, sparking a brief confrontation.

Rapid KL has since launched an internal investigation into the incident.

One of the cyclists involved raised the issue during the forum, which was moderated by former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Also on the panel was Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department deputy director of enforcement Khairul Azhar Ismail.

Khairul noted that while offences involving cyclists rarely reach the police, motorists are more often caught for alcohol consumption or misusing road lanes.

As public calls for safer infrastructure and clearer regulations grow, he stressed the need for shared responsibility on the road.

“Understanding each other’s rights and responsibilities is key. If we all follow the rules, safety will improve not just for cyclists, but for everyone,” he said.