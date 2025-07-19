JOHOR BAHRU, July 19 — Six out of 10 pupils injured in a school van accident on Jalan Abdul Samad here remain warded at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), the Johor state government reportedly said.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the remaining four pupils were discharged and allowed to return home yesterday evening.

“The six pupils still at HSA are undergoing follow-up treatment. All of them are reported to be in stable condition and under close medical observation,” he said.

“Meanwhile, six others — students of SMK Mohd Khalid and SMK Aminuddin Baki — escaped unharmed or with only minor injuries,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia.

All 10 victims who were hospitalised were identified as pupils of SJKT Jalan Yahya Awal, he said.

Aznan said the authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident, with possible causes under review include negligence or technical failure.

Aznan said he had been in direct contact with state Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communication Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh to discuss follow-up measures and long-term solutions to prevent future incidents.

“Our priority now is to ensure all affected students receive the necessary care and monitoring to prevent such incidents from happening again,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that the school bus they were in flipped and overturned after hitting an open pothole along Jalan Abdul Samad here.