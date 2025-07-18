JOHOR BAHRU, July 18 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today visited the Johor Royal Botanical Garden here.

The visit was shared in a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page.

Located within the grounds of the Johor Grand Palace, the Royal Botanical Garden functions as a botanical gallery, housing a wide collection of selected plant species from the state and beyond.

The Johor government aims to make the garden a must-visit destination in conjunction with Visit Johor Year 2026.

According to the post, Sultan Ibrahim also walked 3.2 kilometres around the palace grounds to take in the surroundings, accompanied by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani. — Bernama