KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Police said two children shown in a viral video walking by the roadside in Seremban were not abandoned, but had slipped out of their home without their parents realising.

The children left their home while their father was asleep and their mother at work, according to initial investigations.

The case came to light after a video showing the pair near Section 2, Garden Avenue, began circulating online.

Concerned residents quickly alerted the police, who responded promptly to the scene.

Officers took the children to Seremban 2 police station for identity verification and protection.

“Following a physical examination by the police of the children concerned, no injuries or any suspicious signs were found,” district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said in a statement.

The authorities later confirmed that the children and their parents are Myanmar citizens.

Police managed to trace the parents and safely reunited them with their children.

Mohamad Hatta also said the children had wandered off without any ill intent.

He then urged parents to secure their homes and avoid leaving small children unattended.