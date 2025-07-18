KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — More than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure security and maintain order during the rally scheduled at Dataran Merdeka here on July 26.

Kuala Lumpur acting police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said police had received notification of the rally from the organisers, which was submitted to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD).

“We have identified four gathering points before participants head to Dataran Merdeka, namely Sogo, Masjid Jamek, Masjid Negara and Pasar Seni,” he said.

“So far, based on projections by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Special Branch, between 10,000 and 15,000 people are expected to attend the rally,” he told reporters after the Kuala Lumpur police chief handover-of-duties ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters (IPK) today.

He added that while police respect the community’s right to peaceful assembly, participants are urged to avoid provocation and maintain proper conduct to ensure public safety and security.

“They have the right to voice their views; however, if any offences occur in terms of speech, such as provocation or issues involving the 3Rs (religion, race and royalty), we will take action,” he said.

He added that, for now, there is no need to close any roads, but police will continue to monitor and assess the situation on the day of the rally.

On a separate matter, regarding the kidnapping of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, Mohamed Usuf said police have yet to obtain significant new leads that could assist the investigation.

He said 48 witnesses from within and outside Malaysia have recorded their statements, while the photofit of the suspect has provided little progress so far.

On April 9, Ling, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in an e-hailing ride to record a statement in connection with an ongoing investigation. Police received a report on her disappearance at 3.02 pm the same day. — Bernama