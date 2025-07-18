KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — On July 28, Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh will be sworn in as the country's 17th Chief Justice, succeeding Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who retired on July 2.

This followed an announcement by the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court in a statement released late yesterday.

Hailing from Kuala Terengganu, the 62-year-old jurist was appointed to the Court of Appeal on Nov 12 last year.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B Hons) from the University of West London, earned in 1985, and obtained a Certificate in Legal Practice (Hons) from Universiti Malaya in 1986. He began his legal career as an advocate and solicitor with Messrs Adnan & Wee in Kuala Terengganu, serving from 1987 to 2003.

Beyond his legal career, Wan Ahmad Farid has been active in public administration and politics. He served as political secretary to former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi from 2003 to 2008, before being appointed Deputy Home Minister from 2008 to 2009.

He returned to legal practice between 2011 and 2015 as a partner at Messrs Wan Farid & Surin in Kuala Lumpur.

Wan Ahmad Farid began his judicial career in 2015 as a Judicial Commissioner, serving in the High Courts of Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur, and Kota Bharu until 2019.

He was then elevated to High Court Judge from 2019 to 2024, with postings in Kota Bharu, Shah Alam (Special Powers Division), and Kuala Lumpur (Special Powers Division 3).

In 2024, he played a key role in a landmark ruling involving a constitutional suit filed by lawyer Dr Syed Iskandar Syed Jaafar Al Mahdzar, which challenged the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in declaring a state of emergency.

In his judgment, Wan Ahmad Farid held that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's authority to declare an emergency under Article 150 of the Federal Constitution is a prerogative power that is non-justiciable and beyond the court's review.

Wan Ahmad Farid was also among the members of the panel of judges who heard a case involving a dispute over 263.272 acres of land dubbed 'Duta Enclave' involving Semantan Estate Sdn Bhd in the Federal Court. — Bernama