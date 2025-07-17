MUAR, July 17 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for missing motoring influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin continued for the third day today.

The search along Sungai Tui in Jalan Bukit Kepong here, where the 38-year-old influencer’s car plunged into, has not produced any new leads.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the search operation for Tengku Nizaruddin, also known as Ija, resumed at around 8 am, involving about 60 police personnel and firemen.

He said the search was being carried out using police and fire department boats to comb the water surface, along with aerial surveillance using a drone operated by the fire department.

“We will provide updates should there be any findings, and I urge the public not to speculate on this incident.

“We will not rule out any aspects or elements that need to be investigated, including other possible factors. The investigation will continue, and the case is still classified as a missing person,” he told Bernama.

Tengku Nizaruddin was reported missing after the Perodua Axia he was driving was found submerged in the river last Tuesday, with no trace of him inside. — Bernama