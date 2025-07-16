MUAR, July 16 — What was initially thought to be one of a man’s usual jokes took a worrying turn for his family when his vehicle was found in Sungai Tui along Jalan Bukit Kepong here yesterday.

Motoring influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin, 38, better known as Ija Nizaruddin, was reported missing after the Perodua Axia he was driving was found submerged in the river this evening, with no trace of him inside.

His younger brother, Tengku Abdul Aziz, 30, said they last met around 2 pm yesterday after travelling separately from Johor Bahru to Muar.

“We left Johor Bahru in separate vehicles for business purposes. I went to a different place, while my brother told me he wanted to go to his friend’s workshop in Parit Jawa.

“My family last heard from him at around 4 pm, but after that, they couldn’t reach him,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said both he and his sister-in-law reached out to the workshop owner but were told that his brother never showed up.

“At first, we thought he was joking as usual, but started to get worried when we couldn’t reach him and the vehicle was found not far from where we last met,” he said.

Earlier, Pagoh Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer I Nor Alfatah Omar said they received an emergency call about the incident at 3.22 pm.

He said the team arrived at the scene at about 3.51 pm and discovered that a Perodua Axia had plunged into a river about two metres deep.

Meanwhile, Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said search efforts were still ongoing.

He urged witnesses to contact the Muar District Police Headquarters (IPD) to assist in the investigation. — Bernama