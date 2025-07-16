SEREMBAN, July 16 — Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old boy at a grocery store in the Sri Palma Villa residential area in Mantin yesterday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said they received a report from a woman at 3.28pm, stating that her son had been assaulted and threatened by a woman known to them while at the grocery store.

“The incident was reported to have occurred around 12.30 pm yesterday, when the boy was buying a drink at the shop and was suddenly attacked by the suspect, who kicked and stomped on the victim’s face and legs.

“The suspect is also alleged to have issued a death threat against the victim. The incident was captured on the store’s closed-circuit television system and was also witnessed by a customer who was at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Malik said the suspect was arrested at 10.58pm yesterday, and preliminary investigations revealed she is a holder of a Person with Disability card and is believed to have mental health issues.

He said the suspect was believed to have been hallucinating at the time of the incident and accused the boy of stealing items from the premises, although there was no evidence to support the claim.

“The victim received treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban and was found to have swelling on his nose and bruises on several parts of his legs,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 and Section 506 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. — Bernama