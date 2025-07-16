SERDANG, July 16 — The authorities have uncovered an illegal online gambling hub operating from three units of a four-storey apartment block in Pusat Bandar Putra Permai here.

The gambling centre was busted during a joint raid conducted by the Immigration Department, Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) and the General Operations Force last night.

Immigration deputy director-general of operations Jafri Embok Taha said preliminary investigations revealed that the three units were registered under the names of three local individuals, based on utility bill records obtained.

“When officers arrived at the residential units, the premises were already empty. It is believed that the suspects had fled, leaving behind only a few tablets, monitors, chairs and tables. We have handed over the case related to the discovery of the gambling hub to MBSJ for further investigation and action,” he said during a press conference after the operation.

Deputy Director-General (Operations) of the Immigration Department of Malaysia, Jafri Embok Taha, speaking to reporters after the joint operation in Pusat Bandar Putra Permai last night. — Bernama pic

He added that all three houses were equipped with closed-circuit television cameras to monitor movements outside, and their operations targeted customers among undocumented migrants (PATI) residing in the apartment.

Jafri Embok said 496 PATI were taken to the Semenyih Immigration Detention Centre after 741 foreigners were inspected in the operation, which ran from 10 pm to 1 am.

“The suspected offences include violations under the Immigration Act 1959/63, Passport Act 1966, Immigration Regulations 1963 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007,” he said.

He added that similar joint operations will be conducted periodically, and the public is reminded not to employ, harbour or house foreigners without valid travel documents in their premises.

Jafri Embok also said the department is implementing the Migrant Repatriation Programme (PRM) 2.0, running from May 19 this year until April 30, 2026.

Under this programme, undocumented migrants are allowed to return to their home countries by paying only a RM500 compound and a special pass fee of RM20.

“In total, only RM520 is charged. In Selangor, there are four locations for PRM implementation: Shah Alam, Kelana Jaya, Port Klang and Kajang,” he said. — Bernama