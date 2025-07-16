PETALING JAYA, July 16 — Veteran rocker Amy Search has filed a police report denying claims he attacked singer Shila Amzah during a concert rehearsal at Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Berita Harian reported that Shah Alam police chief ACP Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed receiving the report last night, describing it as a “counter report” rejecting Shila’s allegations.

“Yes, a report was lodged, but it was more of a counter report and a denial. The case has been referred to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Earlier, Harian Metro reported that Amy, whose real name is Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, had given his statement at the Shah Alam police headquarters.

The move follows Shila’s accusation that Amy had scolded her during the rehearsal last Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Usuf Jan Mohamad previously confirmed that an investigation paper had been opened into Shila’s complaint of criminal intimidation.

Shila, full name Nurshahila Amir Amzah, alleged on Instagram that she was “openly attacked” in front of crew members during the session.

Several veteran and popular artistes are set to perform at the upcoming concert.