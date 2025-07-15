AUCKLAND, July 15 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday continued his five-day working visit to New Zealand by visiting Rotorua, a cultural and geothermal tourism city about three hours’ drive from Auckland City.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, is scheduled to attend a Maori Business Roundtable in the morning, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations in the social and community development fields.

He and his delegation are also scheduled to visit the Whakarewa Living Maori Village, before enjoying a Geothermal Hangi lunch — a traditional Māori culinary experience that utilises geothermal heat to cook food.

Before concluding his visit in Rotorua, Ahmad Zahid will visit Onuku Farm, a sheep and dairy farm, to review best practices in the agricultural and livestock industries that can be emulated and adapted in Malaysia.

His working visit will then continue tomorrow (July 16) in the capital Wellington, with meetings with several senior New Zealand government leaders.

Among the scheduled meetings are with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Law and Order David Seymour, Foreign Minister Winston Peters, Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka and Minister for Agriculture, Trade and Investment Todd McClay.

Ahmad Zahid will also lead Malaysia’s participation in the Halal Forum, which is jointly organised by the Halal Industry Development Council (MPIH) and the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries, as a platform to strengthen cooperation in the halal sector and food exports.

In addition, he is scheduled to witness the signing of a document of understanding between the governments of the two countries in the field of higher education, as a step to expand opportunities for students sponsored by Malaysian agencies to the country.

On Thursday (July 17), Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on New Zealand Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and attend a Welcome Ceremony with the Malaysian community in Wellington which is expected to gather more than 250 Malaysians living in the country.

The Deputy Prime Minister is expected to conclude his working visit and depart for Kuala Lumpur on Friday (July 18). — Bernama