KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The 21-year-old man who allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife at a private university in Subang Jaya, Selangor has been remanded for four days to facilitate further investigation.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the remand for the man, who is a foreign national, will be from today until July 18.

Wan Azlan said the assault was allegedly driven by the man’s dissatisfaction over the woman’s claim that he had stopped her from leaving home.

Wan Azlan said the victim — a 20-year-old woman who is also a foreign national — is currently being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM), and is in stable condition.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

If convicted, the offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years in jail, or a fine, or whipping, or any combination of the three.

Wan Azlan urged anyone with further information to contact the Subang Jaya district control centre at 03-78627100 or the investigating officer Insp Fadizah Ajamin at 019-8582166.

He added that the identities of informants will be kept confidential.